Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting near KC McDonald’s says he did a “sloppy hit”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with several past felony convictions is charged in a fatal shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant near 31st and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Albert Mangini, 40, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, police responded to a shooting July 8 near the McDonald’s at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Travon Jones, was found lying on the sidewalk, dead of a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video allegedly showing Mangini getting off a bus and walking around the victim several times before shooting the victim in the back of the head. He then allegedly approached a blue BMW, got inside and fled the scene.

The video allegedly corroborates a description of the shooting given by two witnesses.

Officers were able to stop a car matching the description and took two people into custody. When this was happening, the driver of the car told officers that the passenger just killed someone.

When the driver was questioned, he told police that he went to McDonald’s and parked his vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect lifted his shirt to indicate he had a weapon. The driver said he was scared, so he let the man in.

He also said that the suspect, identified as Mangini, told him that he was a hitman and did a sloppy hit.

Mangini has prior felony convictions, including a felony charge of resisting arrest. Prosecutors have requested $500,000 bond.