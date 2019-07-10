FOX4 takes you behind the scenes of some of the most high-tech crime lab work in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science plays a critical role in solving a crime.

When they get evidence from crime scenes, scientists don't know what scene it's from. They operate with no bias, and under the highest-level checks and balances.

The bar is set high for anyone who wants to do forensic science in Kansas City.

This week FOX4 is going to show you every section of a crime lab. Something never before seen on Kansas City television.

Throughout the week FOX4 will show you inside each of the sections of the crime lab and how they handle evidence.