FOX4 takes you behind the scenes of some of the most high-tech crime lab work in KC

Posted 10:59 pm, July 10, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Science plays a critical role in solving a crime.

When they get evidence from crime scenes, scientists don't know what scene it's from. They operate with no bias, and under the highest-level checks and balances.

The bar is set high for anyone who wants to do forensic science in Kansas City.

This week FOX4 is going to show you every section of a crime lab. Something never before seen on Kansas City television.

Throughout the week FOX4 will show you inside each of the sections of the crime lab and how they handle evidence.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.