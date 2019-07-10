J. Rieger & Co. opens new distillery in East Bottoms that you can tour and taste test products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local distillery is investing in the future of a historic neighborhood by renovating an old beer building.

Rieger and Company will open up its new space this Friday.

They renovated the old Hiem Brewing facility off Guinotte and Chestnut in the Electric Park area.

Guests will not only get to see how they make whiskey, gin and vodka, but they will also be able to taste test the product.

They can eat and drink at the upstairs or basement bars, and they can learn more about the history of booze in Kansas City in a new museum space.

There is also a slide you can go down, in honor of the small amusement park that once sat in this part of town.

"It is definitely a large investment and a large risk, but I do think that it will be worth it in the long run," J. Reiger and Co. co-founder Ryan Maybee said. "I think what we are building here is a tourist destination for Kansas City."

They have also tripled their production capacity as they now sell their spirits in 20 states and Costa Rica.

The new space opens this Friday for all to see and enjoy.