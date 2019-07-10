× Kansas City Power and Light District is inviting the US Women’s Soccer Team to party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. The Kansas City Power and Light District is inviting you to celebrate your victory KC-style.

A tweet from @KCLiveBlock, Twitter account for the nine-block entertainment district in downtown Kansas City, “cordially” invited the soccer team, who just won their fourth World Cup title, to celebrate.

“We will supply the BBQ, and party people,” the tweet states. “You guys bring the squad and [trophy]. Deal?”

The soccer team has been traveling around the country celebrating the victory, including a parade in New York. President Donald Trump congratulated the women on Twitter, despite soccer star Megan Rapinoe refusing an invitation to the White House before they played in the final.

The Power and Light District was home to several public watch parties, sponsored by FOX4.

It’s unclear if the team will come at this time.