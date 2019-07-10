× KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler announces he will retire this September

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced Wednesday afternoon he will retire on September 11, 2019 after 29 years of service with the department.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Kansas City, Kansas and the men and women of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for the last four and a half years as chief of police,” Zeigler said in a news release.

This comes just over a month after protesters in KCK were calling for Zeigler to be fired for alleged negligence and corruption.

Zeigler is also being investigated for allegedly “double dipping.” The Kansas Bureau of Investigation turned over the case to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office back in May.

The investigation was brought about to determine if Zeigler “double dipped” when he took time off to work on a local lake house and received credit from the Unified Government for the work.

Zeigler said Wednesday officers will continue to do an amazing job in spite of the difficulties they have faced over the last four and a half years.

“I am leaving the department at a time when the leadership is strong,” Zeigler said. “The morale is high, and community support and trust is steadfast.”

Mayor David Alvey released a statement thanking Zeigler for his years of service.

“He will be remembered for his devotion to our citizens, his pride in his officers and staff, and his hard work and professionalism spanning nearly three decades,” Alvery said. “Our city is a better place because of Chief Ziegler’s commitment to protect and serve”.

Zeigler thanked the community for their outpouring of support following the loss of Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Robert Melton, who were both killed in the line of duty in 2016.

