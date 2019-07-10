KCK police looking for suspect who fired shots at officers near Reynolds and Mill Street

Posted 3:38 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, July 10, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas officers are currently looking for a suspect who fired shots at officers Wednesday afternoon.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the incident just before 3:30 p.m. saying the incident occurred near Reynolds Avenue and Mill Street, just west of 7th Street Trafficway.

Zeigler said someone fired shots at the officers in which officers returned fire possibly hitting the suspect.

At this time the suspect is reported to be inside a restaurant.

No officers are reported to be injured at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

