Kräftig beer production shutting down, Billy Busch says

ST. LOUIS – Owners of Kräftig beer announced on July 10 that production would be shutting down after eight years of operation, FOX 2 reported.

“After careful consideration, the William K. Busch Brewing Company has decided to shut down,” founder and CEO, Billy Busch, said in a statement.

Kräftig is an all-malt lager beer brand sold throughout the Midwest since November 2011.

“I want to thank all of our customers, retailers, suppliers and vendors who have supported us over the last eight years,” Busch stated. “I’ve always been passionate about brewing, because it’s in my blood. I hope to one day return to this great American-led industry.”

The company is ceasing all operations and dissolving, according to the statement. They state the reason for the move in due to market demand.

Billy Busch had previously wanted to move the brewing company to Grant’s Farm, the ancestral home of the Busch family after the family indicated worry the land would be turned into a subdivision. It’s unclear what will happen to the land now.