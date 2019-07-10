Man pulls gun on Kansas City taxi driver after he’s told how much he owes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a taxi driver on June 20 after he was told how much he owed for the trip.

Police say the driver picked the man up in the 1500 block of SW Sunset Drive in Blue Springs and took him to 112th Terrace and Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City. The man asked the driver to pull into a driveway next to Bo’s Discount Bail Bonds.

When the driver told the suspect how much he owed, the man refused. Police consider refusing to pay a taxi fee a robbery.

Video evidence taken from within the taxi shows the taxi driver outside of the car on the phone describing the man while the robber is inside. When the driver approaches the back door, the robber pulls out a handgun.

“Don’t move,” the man said, pointing his gun through the window at the driver.

“He just pulled a gun on me,” the driver said into the phone while backing away from the robber.

The robber then ran out of the car heading eastbound.

He is described as a white male about 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his forearms.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). An anonymous cash reward is available.