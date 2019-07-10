× More than 27,000 KCP&L customers without power, trees down after morning storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 27, 000 homes and businesses are without power after storms moved through the metro Wednesday morning.

According to the outage map on Kansas City Power and Light’s website, the majority of the outages are in the metro area.

There is no word yet on how long it will take crews to fully restore power.

