More than 27,000 KCP&L customers without power, trees down after morning storms

Posted 9:45 am, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, July 10, 2019

Image courtesy of KCP&L

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 27, 000 homes and businesses are without power after storms moved through the metro Wednesday morning.

According to the outage map on Kansas City Power and Light’s website, the majority of the outages are in the metro area.

There is no word yet on how long it will take crews to fully restore power.

If you do not have power at your home, click or tap this link to report the outage.

Below are photos of the storm and damage we are seeing around town. They will be updated often.

Tree down on power lines on Antioch in the Northland

FOX4 viewer Bill Price sent this photo to Meteorologist Karli Ritter. He took this just south of Easton, Kansas.

Clouds in Excelsior Springs, Mo. Photo from Krystal Zamora.

FOX4 viewer Jacob Rhodes said, “Hail this morning in Raytown.”

Storm coming into Liberty, MO by South Valley Middle School. Pic taken by Rusty Shackleford @ 9:15am 7/10/19

Quarter-sized hail in Leavenworth. Image courtesy of Anita Duke.

