Popular KCK deli owner among 2 killed in shooting, standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The popular owner of a longtime Kansas City, Kansas deli is among two people killed by a suspect who also fired shots at KCK officers which resulted in a two-hour standoff.

Police and SWAT teams swarmed a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired inside a popular deli near Reynolds Avenue and Mill Street. The store's been a staple in the community for years.

Among the victims, the owner of the deli Dennis Edwards. His brother telling FOX4 there;s no word to describe the loss.

"I'm super depressed. He's my brother. I grew up in that home," David Edwards said. "I'm gonna say he was the greatest person in the world. He helped people, people would ask for food.. He would give it to them."

Investigators aren't releasing many details of what happened.

Edwards said the entire scene started with a woman and a man involved in an argument in an SUV.

When the woman went inside the store to get something, the suspect followed, and came inside and started shooting.

Edwards said his brother tried to chase the suspect out but he was killed, along with the woman.

Police arrived, exchanging bullets with the suspect. No officers were hurt but after a two-hour standoff with the suspect, medics took him to an area hospital—where his condition is still unknown.

Family members arrived at the scene shortly after looking for answers. Trying to figure out if their loved ones were caught in the crossfire.

"I still can't believe it, so I'm going to leave like that."

So far police have not released the name of the second victim or the name of the suspect or his condition.