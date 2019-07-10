Reflecting Motion at Union Station blown out by morning storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people have checked out Union Station's Reflecting Motion art exhibit. It's designed to work with the wind, but Wednesday morning's storm proved to be too strong.

The exhibit is described as a mesmerizing moving sculpture in the sky, but thanks to heavy winds much of the reflective film fell to the ground.

"It takes wind to have this perform," Chief Marketing Officer of Union Station, Michael Tritt said. "To make the waves that people come out and love to see, but a little too much wind and it also performs in a very predictable way in that it comes down on it's own."

Tritt said in winds above 30 mph, the thousands of feet of rope hand hundreds of hand tied knots are meant to break apart to keep the art safe.

"From a pedestrian perspective it is broken, because it's not hanging in the air," Tritt said. "It's not broken. It's simply in it's resting position, is what I would say, and that's very legitimate. It's resting now waiting to be repaired the way it had established."

Taylor Olsen recently moved to Orlando from Kansas City, but wanted to make it out to see the sculpture before she headed home.

"I mean, it's beautiful," Olsen said. "I could tell it had fallen, but I mean, it's gorgeous. I've seen a lot of posts on Facebook which is why I wanted to come out and see it for myself."

Susan Kurtenbach comes to see Reflecting Motion whenever she can, and brought her own reflective mat to lay beneath it, but was in for a surprise when she arrived.

"For me it's very relaxing," Kurtenbach said. "It's very enchanting too."

"It did tear in a spot on the far west side, and we've repaired things like that in the past," Tritt said. "It's a fragile outdoor structure. It's very lightweight. The light weight helps it perform and create those magical waves that we're used to."

Crews will be out to fix it and will have it up as soon as possible.

"I hope people understand that this wasn't just a sad thing, and that they can actually see that everything works out and has a silver lining sometimes," Kurtenbach said.

39.085330 -94.585577