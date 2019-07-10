‘Reflecting Motion’ Union Station sculpture downed by severe thunderstorm winds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm bulldozed its way across the metro area on July 10, downing the “Reflecting Motion” sculpture at Union Station.

The sculpture is an ultra-light sculpture of rope and metallic streamers meant to reflect the movements of flocks of birds or schools of fish. As the wind moves through the sculpture, it constantly reshapes itself, according to Union Station’s website.

While the art piece relies on the breeze for its effect, too much wind is a bad thing. The thunderstorm produced fast winds that downed the sculpture.

Officials from Union Station told FOX4 that the piece is designed to break apart in high wind. A professional trained on the sculpture will come and redo the rigging that holds up the rope.

The sculpture kicked off on May 18 to similarly stormy, though less windy, skies.

The exhibit is open through September 2 in the Haverty Family Yards.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video