Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash with Hummer near 26th and Indiana

Posted 8:39 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, July 10, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A teenage bicyclist suffered critical injuries after a collision with a Hummer Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City.

According to Kansas City police, a teenage boy was riding his bike in the area of 26th and Indiana around 5:40 pm. when he collided with a Hummer H3.

The unidentified victim is described as a heavy-set black male between the ages of 15 and 17- years-old. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and tested negative for alcohol use.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

