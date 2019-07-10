Teen bicyclist critically injured in crash with Hummer near 26th and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A teenage bicyclist suffered critical injuries after a collision with a Hummer Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City.

According to Kansas City police, a teenage boy was riding his bike in the area of 26th and Indiana around 5:40 pm. when he collided with a Hummer H3.

The unidentified victim is described as a heavy-set black male between the ages of 15 and 17- years-old. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and tested negative for alcohol use.

