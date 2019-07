Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Tuesday.

According to officials, the three men, ages 18, 20 and 24, were walking along 24th and Denver around 11:15 p.m. when someone fired shots.

Police found two victims at the scene. They found the third victim at a hospital.

The victims were able to talk with police, but they told officials they did not see the shooter.

Everyone is expected to recover.