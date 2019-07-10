Two dead, suspect who fired at officers in custody after standoff at KCK restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City Kansas police say that two people who were inside Edwards Corner Market and Deli are dead Wednesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting and subsequent standoff. The suspect who initially fired at officers is in custody, he was shot as well, but the extent of his injuries hasn't been revealed.

No officers were injured according to the most recent information from KCKPD.

FOX4's Alana LaFlore reports that a gunfight between two people preceded all of the police activity on Wednesday, the initial news broke at about 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at them. The officers returned fire, the suspect fled and hid inside the restaurant at 81 N. Mill Street, and the standoff began.

There are a lot of details left to sort out in this developing story. It's unknown at present who the two people inside of the restaurant were, they haven't been identified in any way. Officers are going through the restaurant to ensure no one is left and to begin investigating.

