Why a developing storm is a BIG flood threat for New Orleans

Many people don’t realize that New Orleans is a city that is built BELOW sea level. That means there is water all around them and the water is actually above most of the city. How is the water kept out of the city…levees. Much like our levees here in the region though…when the waters are too high…they can top the levees leading to devastating flooding.

This simple science demonstration shows why New Orleans is uniquely threatened by what’s in the Gulf Of Mexico and the main reason is not the storms strength but the incredible amounts of water draining down the Mississippi River because of all the Winter/Spring precipitation in the central United States.