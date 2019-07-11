Driver leads KCPD on high-speed chase before crashing truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A high-speed chase ended with a crash on Thursday, now Kansas City police are trying to determine if the man behind the wheel of the stolen truck was the same guy who shot the truck's owner on Wednesday.

The chase ended at 56th and Norton at about 12:30 p.m., but KCPD investigators think the incident's origin occurred at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of E. 17th Street. Police found a man who told them he was shot several times during an armed robbery.

After the shooting, the suspects took his truck and drove away. Around noon on Thursday, police spotted that red pick up truck. They tried to stop the suspect, but he refused, and led police on a high-speed chase through residential areas.

The driver eventually crashed into a ditch. Neighbors say they saw the end of the chase and the crash. It was a little scary for them.

"Next thing you know it went in the ditch and officers all come down the street with the rifles, pointing the rifles at him," a witness told FOX4. "He went like this with his hands up, and all of the sudden they took him down to the ground, like four of them had him down on the ground."

Police say the victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.