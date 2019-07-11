Girl Scout raising money for school supply closet to honor Kansas teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Giving back is near and dear to Anisa Arrington's heart.

"I’ve been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten, and my mom’s been the leader. We’ve always been a laid back troupe. We’ve always just been more about serving the community," Arrington said.

She's working towards earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization's highest honor.

Her project? A supply closet for teachers at the Children's Garden Montessori School in Roeland Park.

"I decided that I was going to raise money, but to get supplies for the kids because they have a lot of kids, and early childhood kids go through supplies like crazy," Arrington said.

She chose this as a way to honor her friend's late mother, Jennifer Charlton, who used to teach at the school. She died from colon cancer in 2012.

"I thought it’d be a great idea if we could work it to do, help the school and still honor her legacy," Arrington said.

The school only spends about $5,000 on supplies each year. Arrington has already raised more than $4,000.

"It makes me very proud," Arrington's mother, Corey Scholes said. "When she was thinking about projects, she went through a lot of different choices before she landed on one of her passions, which has been honoring Jennifer’s memories."

This isn't the only way Arrington honor's Charlton's legacy.

"We’ve done, like, water stands at the marathon, wearing like JA stuff, which is what we do every year on her birthday. We do acts of kindness to the age she would be," Arrington said.

Charlton may be gone, but Arrington hopes to keep her name alive through her charitable work.

You can donate to Arrington's GoFundeMe, here.