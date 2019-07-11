GunsNHoses presents $12K checks to Kansas City first responders in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- While many first responders spend their careers fighting for their communities, tonight, that gift is being returned.

GunsNHoses is a non-profit that has been around for years. Their mission is to provide help for area first responders and families in need because of big medical bills. But this year, they decided to take their efforts a step further.

"I knew how hard they worked, but that`s a lot of money," Kansas City police officer, Sarah Olsen, said. She was also diagnosed with ALS.

Olsen was one of six recipients selected by GunsNHoses and was gifted with a $12,000 check.

"It just gives you a little peace of mind, because that money will go a long ways. Because I`m not going to be able to work forever. At some point I`m going to need lots and lots of medical expenses, so it`s huge, it means a lot," Olsen said.

Last year, Olsen was diagnosed with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease.

ALS is a progressive and deadly disease that destroys nerve cells and movement.

Other recipients battling breast cancer, strokes, among other diseases.

While they all share uniquely different stories, they all have one thing in common -- their careers as first responders.

"There aren`t many avenues to help the first responders out. If somebody suffers a stroke, or somebody has cancer, or something like that. We thought this could really help them out if we hand them a check, pay for some medical costs, or go to Disney World," said Treasurer for GunsNHoses, Kevin Cauley.

Cauley says it was a record breaking year for the group, raising $72,000 altogether.

Their road to the check presentation beginning with their annual motorcycle ride. This was coupled with smaller events around the metro.

Cauley said it`s their small way of giving back to the people who need it the most.

"Here, it`s going right in their hands, and it means to world to us. That`s why we do it, because we know where the money is going. Every penny," Cauley said.