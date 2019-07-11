KC Mayor Quinton Lucas at odds with St. Louis leaders on gun law proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new proposal in congress aims to give cities, like Kansas City and St. Louis, the power to enact stricter gun control laws without approval from a state lawmakers in Jefferson City.

Calling gun violence a public health crisis, U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay recently announced the details of HR 3435 at a St. Louis hospital.

“This is about common sense solutions to a problem that I would think most Americans want us to address,” Clay said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also applauded the bill.

“We need this in the city of St. Louis,” Krewson said. “Our state legislature does not know better what we need than folks at the local level.”

Kansas City area Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is co-sponsor of the bill.

While incoming Kansas City Mayor-Elect Quinton Lucas applauds the spirit of the proposal, Lucas bristles at the notion of looking to the federal government to address local problems.

“We can’t wait on Washington, we can’t wait on Jefferson City to fix these problems,” Lucas said.

“That’s why the focus I am going to have as the mayor of Kansas City is to work with law-enforcement, working with our community organizations, so that we are addressing the concerns long-term, on the ground here in Kansas City.”