KCKPD says woman originally declared dead at deli shooting is clinging to life

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Less than a day after saying two people died in a shooting and standoff at a deli in Kansas City, Kansas, police now say that a woman is actually in critical condition. KCKPD provided the update Thursday afternoon from the officer-involved shooting at Edwards Original Corner Market and Deli.

Dennis Edwards, 62, died from gunshot wounds, he owned the popular KCK deli at 91 N. Mill Street. His brother told FOX4 on Wednesday that chaos began with an argument between a man and a woman in an SUV.

When the woman went inside the store to get something, the suspect followed, and came inside and started shooting. Edwards said his brother tried to chase the suspect out but he was killed.

“I’m super depressed. He’s my brother. I grew up in that home,” David Edwards said on Wednesday. “I’m gonna say he was the greatest person in the world. He helped people, people would ask for food… He would give it to them.”

Police arrived after the shooting, and exchanged bullets with the suspect after he pointed a handgun at them. No officers were hurt, and after a two-hour standoff with the suspect, medics took him to an area hospital—where his condition is still unknown.

While still alive, police say the woman was found with a faint pulse and is in very critical condition. FOX4 has been following this story from the beginning, and will have more to report throughout Thursday afternoon and in later newscasts.