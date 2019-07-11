Man in his 20s found dead on sidewalk near 63rd and S. Benton

Posted 7:31 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, July 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Kansas City, Missouri  Thursday morning after police say someone found a man dead on the sidewalk.

Police say they were dispatched to 63rd Street and South Benton around 5:45 a.m.

The victim is described as a man in his 20s. Police did not release any further details.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

