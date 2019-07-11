Metro men sentenced in federal court for crime spree that ended in deadly shoot out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two metro men have been sentenced for their roles in a string of armed robberies that ended in a fatal shoot out with law enforcement.

Demetrius Nelson, 26, of Kansas City was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and Parrise Black, 27, of Grandview was sentenced to 10 years without parole Thursday.

Nelson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to one count of commit robbery, four counts of robbery and gun charges. Black pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of robbery and gun charges.

According to federal prosecutors, seven people, including Black and Nelson, robbed 27 businesses in several cities in the metro from Jan. 2 to March 24, 2016.

The robbers would follow a similar pattern, according to court documents. Two or three suspects would enter a business wearing hoodies, gloves and masks. They would hold employees at gunpoint and demand money.

The suspects targeted convenience stores, pharmacies and other businesses.

On March 24, 2016, co-defendants Shannon Thomas, Deonte Collins- Abbott, and Jermon Seals robbed the Walgreens on 7 Highway in Blue Springs. Thomas placed a gun to the back of an employee’s head and demanded money, while the other two took cough syrup.

They left the pharmacy and were confronted by police, but failed to comply when Seals turned to the officers and pointed a gun. Officers returned fire and Seals was fatally shot. Collins- Abbott and Thomas were arrested after a foot chase.

Thomas was found guilty at trial earlier this year and is facing a minimum sentence of 70 fears in federal prison. Collins- Abbot pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with out parole.

Two other co- defendants are awaiting sentencing after making guilty pleas.