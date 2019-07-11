Missouri insurers estimate $139 million in insured tornado damage

Posted 2:26 pm, July 11, 2019, by

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s insurance department says insured losses from tornadoes that struck the state this year are estimated to hit at least $139 million.

The state Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration on Thursday released claim data provided by insurance carriers on damage caused by the May tornadoes. It shows close to $54 million has been paid out by insurance companies statewide as of the end of June.

One tornado began near Eldon in Miller County, traveled through central Missouri and tore through the state capital of Jefferson City .

A report released jointly by Jefferson City and Cole County says the tornado damaged 516 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and 30 government buildings in the capital area.

Damage at church in Jefferson City, Missouri.

This home on Jackson Street was destroyed when tornadoes touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Picture of Special Olympics tornado damage

A tornado came through Jefferson City, heavily damaging the new Special Olympics facility.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.