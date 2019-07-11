Motorcycle club hosting ‘Working For Blue’ benefit poker run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Here at FOX4, we are still Working For Blue to help protect our law enforcement with high-rated ballistic vests and helmets.

Thanks to your generosity, we've already outfitted 30 agencies in Missouri and Kansas with more than 180 vests.

Now, there's another way you can get involved this weekend.

There's nothing quite like the shiny chrome and roar of a motorcycle. While groups of bikers might look rough and tumble, the Centurions have huge hearts,

The group was founded in the 1970s with the mission of supporting law enforcement.

"I've always had a special place in my heart for law enforcement and I think it's very important to support those who support our community and to make sure they have what they need to go out and do their job daily," said Jennifer Foutch, president of the Centurions KC Motorcycle Club.

Locally, Centurions have pledged thousands of dollars to support families of fallen officers...including a college scholarship fund for their children.

"It's just an honor for us to be able to get out and support our law enforcement," Foutch said.

After learning about our Working For Blue efforts, the Centurions knew they had to get involved.

"We want to be able to provide an opportunity to raise some money for that because it's important that our law enforcement is able to go home to their families, and we want to make sure they are well protected when they go out into the communities and sacrifice themselves," Foutch said.

This Sunday, July 14, the Centurions are sponsoring a motorcycle poker run with all proceeds benefiting Working For Blue and FOX4's efforts to outfit every officer with the protective gear they need to stay safe.

"Any vehicles or welcome, not just motorcycles. Jeeps, anybody that wants to come out and get involved and support this great cause," Foutch said.

The poker run benefit is this Sunday, July 14th. Our own Mark Alford will lead the ride. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Smithville American Legion. It's just $25 to participate. You can also stop in and make a donation, or enter raffle and 50-50 drawings.

Kickstands go up for the ride at 11:30 a.m. A complete list of stops on the 103-mile ride include:

-American Legion Post, Smithville

-Boozers Bar & Grill, Liberty

-Wabash BBQ, Excelsior Springs

-Mom's Place, Polo

-2 Doors Down, Lathrop

-Finishing back at the Smithville American Legion