Nashville bridal shop gives free gowns to military brides, first responders

BELLEVUE, Tenn. — Women who know a thing or two about saving lives will save some serious money on a wedding dress Thursday.

Glitz Nashville is offering military and first responder brides a free dress. Brides Across America is teaming up with the popular bridal store in Bellevue.

Glitz Nashville is rolling out the red carpet Thursday morning for all first responder, active military and veteran brides. Those brides will be able to browse from over 100 styles of new, never worn designer dresses, then take one home for free.

Word is there could be a dress valued at $6,000 in the bunch.

Operation Wedding Gown is organized by Brides Across America. Glitz is the only bridal store in Tennessee participating in this giveaway.

To participate today you just have to bring a proof of military or first responder status. The store is open from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. It’s located at 241 Old Hickory Blvd. in Bellevue.