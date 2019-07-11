× Police say 12-year-old bicyclist failed to stop at stop sign before collision with Hummer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 12-year-old bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign before his bike crashed into a Hummer near 26th and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday.

Initially, police believed the boy to be between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old, but they’ve since learned his identity and say he is 12.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. Witnesses told police the boy was riding his bike in the area when he failed to stop at a stop sign before being hit by a Hummer H3.

The driver stayed on the scene and tested negative for alcohol use.

The boy is still in the hospital in critical condition.