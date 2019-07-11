× R. Kelly arrested in Chicago, facing federal charges

CHICAGO — R & B singer R. Kelly, 52, has been arrested in Chicago by the New York Police Department and National Security investigators.

WNBC reports Kelly was arrested on federal charges of sexual crimes.

R. Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for alleged abuses of four women from 1998 to 2010.

In March, he was taken into custody for failing to pay child support, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kelly has been linked to allegations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades. He has been sued by several women who accuse him of having sex with them when they were minors.

He has denied the allegations, and most of the cases, with the exception of the trial in which he was acquitted, have been settled out of court.

Although he is one of the most successful R & B artists in history, there has been a growing movement against him, including the #MuteRKelly campaign to stop the digital reproduction of his music.

In July of 2017, BuzzFeed published an explosive article describing accusations that Kelly retained a group of adult women against her will as part of what some of her parents said was a “cult.”

Joycelyn Savage, one of the girls, denied these claims and asked her parents, through a video shared with TMZ, to stop talking about her relationship with Kelly.

In January, the launch of a documentary series called “Surviving R. Kelly” on Lifetime helped boost the public campaign against him.

In that series, the women said they were subjected to abusive sex.