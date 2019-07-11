Sale of “Home for Little Heroes” nets Children’s Mercy $686,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. - Children's Mercy Hospital was the recipient of a check worth more than $686,000 Thursday.

Summit Homes partnered with local contractors and vendors to build a home at nearly zero cost so they could hand over the proceeds to Children's Mercy. The 6-bedroom, 5-bath "Home for Little Heroes" was built in Olathe in Reserve at Ravenwood.

"This is a group of home builders and tradesman coming together volunteering their time, their talent and their treasure to impact the lives of kids and families," Paul Kempinski, Children's Mercy, President and CEO, said.

"It`s through our collective effort we`ve been able to accomplish such a great outcome," Zalman Kohen, Summit Homes Chief Operating Officer, said.

It took a few months, but the right family finally decided to buy it, saying they loved the story behind the home as much as they love the house itself.

"This is our forever home," Kyle Wilson said.

"Definitely, it`s our dream home," Monica Wilson said, holding the couple's one-year old daughter, Lily.