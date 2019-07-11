The Dubliner shares how to make the chicken and rashers

The Dubliner’s Chicken and Rashers

This recipe serves one meal, simply repeat process for each chicken breast for any additional servings.

Ingredients:

Prepare ahead:

Chicken Dredge

• Flour 3/4c

• Panko 2 Tbsp

• Salt 1 tsp

• Garlic powder 2 tsp

• Onion powder 2 tsp

• Black pepper 1 Tbsp

• Cayenne 1/4 tsp

• Mix all ingredients until evenly blended

Roasted Root Vegetables

• Carrots – peeled and oblique cut

• Parsnips – peeled and oblique cut

• Coat in butter, salt, and pepper

• Place in oven on a sheet tray or in a baking dish at 325* for approximately 20-30 minutes or until carrots are soft

Mashed potatoes

• Potatoes (peeling optional) – boiled and mashed

• Add: Garlic powder, salt, white pepper to taste, Butter and cream – to desired consistency

Dish ingredients:

2oz cooking oil

Chicken dredge (enough to coat chicken evenly)

6-8 oz chicken breast (cut thin)

3 oz sliced or chopped mushrooms

1 oz sliced or chopped shallots

1-2 oz of Dry Sack (any cooking sherry will work)

4 oz heavy cream

2 thin slices of boneless pork loin (rashers)

2 slices of Tillamook cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Root Vegetables

Mashed potatoes

Directions:

1. Heat oil in sauté pan

2. Coat chicken breast in chicken dredge on both sides

3. Place in pan and cook approximately 2 min, turn over and cook another 2-3 min. Add mushrooms and shallots to pan.

4. Deglaze pan with Dry Sack

5. Add cream, salt and pepper, and rashers – give it a small swirl to blend the liquids and seasonings

6. Place in the oven at 375* F for approximately 6-8 minutes

7. Ensure chicken is cooked through, if more time is needed place back in the oven checking every 2-3 minutes until cooked.

8. Layer the rashers on top of the chicken and layer the cheddar over rashers, place back in the oven to melt the cheddar

9. Plate with roasted root vegetables and mashed potatoes, smother with mushroom cream sauce.

Pork loin can be purchased at most supermarkets, as well as most local meat markets.

