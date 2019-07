KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitrailer spilled pig intestines all over the westbound lanes of I-670 just past 71-Highway Thursday morning and caused quite the backup for drivers.

Crews had to shut down at least three lanes of traffic and bring in a vehicle with a snow plow blade to clean up the mess.

MoDOT estimated that it would take until noon to clear the highway, but they issued an update at 10 a.m. and said, “crews have almost cleared the roadway.”

Update: One of our @KansasCityScout /Emergency Response vehicles with a snow plow blade on it is clearing the pork product…… pic.twitter.com/t5SQLQABHD — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 11, 2019