Two people found dead in Liberty RV park off of 291-Highway

LIBERTY, Mo. – Liberty police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Wednesday morning.

Captain Andrew Hendrick said police responded to Doc’s RV Park along Southview Drive around 9:15 a.m. after hearing reports that two people were dead.

Police say one of the victims, who is 20 years old, lived at the address. They have not yet identified the second person who was found dead in a recreational vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty, Missouri Police Department at 816-439-4701, or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.