Westside residents upset after vandals spray paint over Cesar Chavez mural

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westside residents are upset after someone vandalized a a pair of treasured community murals, one of which features the face of labor leader Cesar Chavez.

The Westside Community Action Network Center posted on Facebook this afternoon that the murals, located at 23rd and Jarboe and 17th and Washington, had been desecrated with spray paint.

“When you talk about preservation, this is an attack on the preservation of culture in a community,” Michael Carmona, Director of Community and Business Development at the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation, said.

He said a member of AmeriCorps, who was out walking around the neighborhood, noticed the damage and reported it.

Carmona said they are in the process of contacting the city and are talking with the original artist about repairs.

“This neighborhood has already felt attacked with issues like gentrification and displacement. In my opinion, this adds to the pressure the neighborhood has already felt with the tax assessment issue,” he said.