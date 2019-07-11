Wild tail: Blue Springs man searching for missing 4-foot-long lizard

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is searching for his missing lizard.

Isabella is a Black and White Argentine Tegu lizard who measures 4 feet long and weighs about 15 pounds.

Her owner, Troy Leavitt, says Isabella was in the living room with him when he fell asleep. She was able to escape after his dogs came back inside.

“She likes to hide around the house, but she’s never gone outside by herself,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt believes Isabella is likely close to home and is not aggressive.

He’s currently in the process of building her an enclosure and is offering a $100 reward for her safe return.

If you’ve seen Isabella, call 816-536-1837.