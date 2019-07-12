× 9 people dead across Missouri after 4th of July car crashes, MoDOT says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Officials in MoDOT are reminding people to use their seat belts after hundreds of car crashes led to nine deaths over the 4th of July weekend.

Of the nine people who died, eight people were not wearing seat belts, according to a Facebook post from MoDOT.

KHQA reports troopers reported 376 crashes across the state over the holiday weekend. One hundred thirty-nine resulted in some kind of injury.

“Buckle Up, Phone Down” is a road safety campaign MoDOT started in 2017 in order to decrease the number of fatalities on the road, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association. The non-profit reports that two-thirds of fatalities on the road involve someone not wearing their seat belt.

“Do your part to make Missouri roads safe,” a MoDOT post states in reference to the campaign.