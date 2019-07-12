After a soggy finish last week NASCAR looking for some fun in the sun

SPARTA, KY – All three of the top NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Kentucky Speedway and no one wants to see any rain.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the racing action on Saturday night with the Quaker State 400. If anyone was hoping that the results might be a little different than what we have seen in the first half of the season, well, don’t get too excited.

With Kyle Busch and Martin Truex, Jr. have won 8 of the 18 races this season. Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske Motorsports have combined for 15 of the 18 races this season. The other three victories belong to Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Justin Haley.

I don’t think it is going to change. Martin Truex has won the last two races at Kentucky Speedway, and why not, it is a 1.5 mile track that he has dominated in recent years. His teammate Kyle Busch has two wins at Kentucky, Brad Keselowski has 3 wins. So it may not be necessary to look any further than these three for the victory on Saturday night.

Truex has won has a driver rating of 105.7 with the aforementioned two wins, he also has one top five and five top ten’s. He won last season in dominating fashion leading 174 of the 267 laps and in 2017 he only led 152 laps for the win. Truex should be battling for the win this weekend at Kentucky.

Kyle Busch has the two wins, his first gave him the title of youngest driver to win at Kentucky in 2011 and in 2015 he destroyed the field by leading 163 laps.

The one driver that has been kind of quiet in recent weeks is Brad Keselowski. Even though he has three wins his last four starts have resulted in a 39th, 5th, 18th and 6th place finishes. He does have a driver rating of 109.6 at Kentucky, I still think this weekend belongs to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Be sure to join us on the Fox 4 Race Zone podcast, Brian Dulle and I will wrap up all the racing news from Kentucky Speedway.