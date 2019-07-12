Bonner Springs police seize 75 pounds of meth during traffic stop

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A traffic stop on July 11 ended in arrest after officers confiscated 75 pounds of meth.

Thursday afternoon, the Bonner Springs Police Department officer stopped the vehicle on I-70, according to a Facebook post by the department. An initial investigation revealed a large amount of methamphetamine.

Investigation officers were called in to assist, and even more meth was found.

The driver was arrested and officers say a total of 75 pounds of meth was recovered. The Bonner Springs Police Department was assisted by their Community Action Team Investigations Bureau.