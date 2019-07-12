× Car dragged a fifth of a mile after crashing into semi trailer, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver had to be pulled from their car on July 12 after the person ended up jammed underneath the back end of a semi truck trailer.

Accident investigators responded at 1:08 p.m to the northbound I-435 on-ramp at 108th Street. There, they found a tan Toyota Camry snared in the trailer, according to a report from the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators say the truck entered I-435 from NE 96th Street. The Camry then drove into the rear of the trailer and was dragged for two tenths of a mile before the truck stopped.

The driver told investigators he had turned on his hazards as he was getting up to speed. When he felt something from the rear of his trailer, he pulled over and saw the Camry.

Emergency responders pulled the driver from the wreck and transported them to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.