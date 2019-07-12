Former Missouri Dairy Queen manager charged after bullied teen takes his own life won’t go to prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE, Mo. — A former rural Missouri Dairy Queen manager accused of bullying a 17-year-old employee who eventually took his own life pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge and won't go to prison.

Harley Branham, 23, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 30 days of house arrest.

Kenneth Suttner took his own life on Dec. 21, 2016. Prosecutors initially charged Branham with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated stalking and other crimes, alleging that her bullying of the teenager contributed to him taking his own life. The felony charges were all dropped.

Branham's attorney, Jeffrey Hilbrenner, says Suttner "had some real difficulties" during his life and Branham's plea was her admission that she played a role in those difficulties.

"He was picked on by lots and lots of people," Hilbrenner said.

A phone message left with the special prosecutor in the case, April Wilson of Scotland County, was not immediately returned.

Branham was charged after the Howard County coroner asked for an official inquest into Suttner's death, saying he wanted to shine a spotlight on the problem of bullying. Witnesses at the inquest said Suttner was bullied for years at school and work in Fayette, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) east of Kansas City.

Witnesses said Branham repeatedly ridiculed the teen and made him perform humiliating tasks, such as cleaning the floor by hand while lying on his stomach.

Branham testified during the inquest that she never bullied Suttner and he didn't seem to be bothered by the jokes. But jurors at the inquest concluded Branham "was the principal in the cause of death."

Jurors also found that Glasgow Public Schools, where Suttner was a junior, was "negligent in preventing bullying," although school officials have said Suttner never reported the bullying.

One in four people battles depression, and for some it leads to suicide. But it doesn’t have to.

FOX4 encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about depression. Silence helps no one.

Below you’ll find helpful information that will benefit those battling depression or suicidal thoughts. If that person is you, know that there are people who care.

Suicide Help Hotlines

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

You Matter If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.