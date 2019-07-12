FOX4 shows you the area of the crime lab where fingerprints lead to the smoking gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fingerprints and firearms are often two big parts of crime scenes. In fact -- 63 of 69 homicides in 2019 involved some kind of firearm.

In this edition of Crime Files CSI, FOX4 is showing you fingerprints and firearms - and how women dominate one of the most powerful sections of the lab.

You see it a lot on TV: The matching fingerprint -- the smoking gun. In this mock crime scene, the criminal left behind evidence of both, watch the video to see investigation in action.