FOX4 shows you the area of the crime lab where fingerprints lead to the smoking gun

Posted 5:29 pm, July 12, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fingerprints and firearms are often two big parts of crime scenes. In fact -- 63 of 69 homicides in 2019 involved some kind of firearm.

In this edition of Crime Files CSI, FOX4 is showing you fingerprints and firearms - and how women dominate one of the most powerful sections of the lab.

You see it a lot on TV: The matching fingerprint -- the smoking gun. In this mock crime scene, the criminal left behind evidence of both, watch the video to see investigation in action.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.