KCK police ask for help finding 51-year-old has been missing for 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are asking for help locating a 51-year-old woman who has not been seen in two weeks.

Police say Victoria E. Douglas was last seen along 107th Terrace, which is near I-435 and Donahoo Road, on Thursday, June 27.

Douglas has blond hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you see Douglas or know where she is, please call Detective Cot Mendez at (913) 573-6083.