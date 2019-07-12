Longtime FOX4 sports anchor Al Wallace stops by to chat about new book and upcoming signings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a blast having Al Wallace back on set at FOX4 on Friday morning.

He and Nick Vasos caught up, and talked about his new book, “One for the Coyotes”.

Wallace said when he decided to step away from a 40-year career at FOX4 in November, he never dreamed he’d write a book. But in January when a freelance writer from Shawnee approached him, he realized he finally had the time to put his life’s story on paper.

You can meet Wallace and have him sign a copy of his new book Saturday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. at the Town Center Plaza Barnes and Noble.

He will also host a book signing Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in his hometown of Mineral Wells, Texas at The Market at 76067.

Other signings include Independence Commons on Saturday, Aug. 3 and the Zona Rosa Barnes and Noble on Saturday, Aug. 10.