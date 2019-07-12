Military, public invited to funeral of veteran with no family attending

MADISON, Ind. — An Indiana funeral home is asking members of the armed services, veterans and the public to attend the military burial of a 64-year-old man who died Thursday at a nursing home.

According to a post on Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre’s Facebook page, the unnamed man was a specialist 4 soldier and a Vietnam veteran with no family attending the services.

The Facebook post says Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre firmly believes no veteran should be put to rest alone.

“The individual qualifies for burial and military protocol at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery here in Madison, and that certainly will happen,” said funeral director Alan Burnham.

Morgan & Nay said they have donated a casket and traveled to Greencastle to pick him up, but those are only materials things.

“Only his cohorts, regardless of branch or rank, know the realities and commitment of military service, with or without war. We thus issue an invitation to all veterans who can accommodate the Tuesday time frame, to please come and honor a comrade who like you sacrificed much for our country. We hope you can join us to create a spirit of family and a closure of dignity,” said the statement.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m. in the cemetery chapel at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery off Lanier Drive on Madison’s hilltop.

According to the statement, the public is also welcome to show respect and attend the service.