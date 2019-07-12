This church team feeds 1,700 kids in Jackson County 2 meals every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With school out for the summer, some families worry about where they will get their next meal. The team at St. Luke Memorial Church of God in Christ said this is one of their busiest time of year, feeding thousands of children during the summer months.

The program delivers 1,700 meals for breakfast and an additional 1,700 meals for lunch to children in Jackson County. The hot meals are delivered twice a day to children under 18 years old.

Michael Warren is the pastor who started the program at the church six years ago.

"We could expand if we had the funds to do so, but right now, we don't, so we are limited in what we can do with the equipment that we have," Pastor Warren said.

Their three biggest needs include purchasing a second stove, additional freezers and adding refrigerator space.

"That would help us greatly if we had those kids of things." Pastor Warren said. "We also need help for food because the food cost is so astronomical."

If you would like to help donate, contact St. Luke Memorial Church of God in Christ at 816-444-0164 or 816-929-0064.