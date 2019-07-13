‘A lot of clicking, a lot of shuffling’: Massive crabs invade Florida homeowner

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) — A Port St. Lucie homeowner is sharing his story after big land crabs invaded his property earlier this week.

“Oh my goodness, I saw all those crabs and I said, wow!” Dan Skowronski told WPTV on Friday.

Skowronski said his home was covered in crabs after heavy rain hit the area earlier this week, forcing the crabs to evacuate their burrows.

“I would say a good 6 inches, 7 inches long,” said Skowronski. “They were a pretty good size with real big claws, real big crab claws.”

Skowronski’s video showed hundreds of crabs of all shapes and sizes crawling on his backyard porch screen. Not only were they creeping onto his home, but scurrying all over his property.

“I post some goofy stuff with my friends on Facebook and I thought they would get a good kick out of this. And they really got shocked and amused out of this, so I thought, maybe I should forward this to somebody and they might like it too.”

The crabs eventually cleared out. When WPTV toured Skowronski’s property on Friday, our news crew only spotted three crabs.