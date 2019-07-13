Clinton police asking for help finding a missing boy who has special needs

Clinton police are looking for a missing boy named Toby who has special needs.

CLINTON, Mo. — Clinton police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing boy who has special needs. Toby was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, after leaving his home in the 600 block of South Orchard Street.

Police say that he left without his caretakers’ knowledge, and once he gets too far from home, he cannot find his way back.

They say he has a buzzcut hair cut, unlike the provided photo. A further description is unavailable right now.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call (660) 885-5561.

Google Map for coordinates 38.364378 by -93.781113.

