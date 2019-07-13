× FEMA coming to 20 Missouri counties facing flood, severe weather damage

WASHINGTON D.C. — Agents from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin canvassing Missouri to help residents in 20 counties sign up for disaster relief, according to a press release on July 12.

President Trump approved FEMA Individual Assistance for 20 Missouri counties impacted by the recent flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms.

Here’s a list of those counties: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles.

Teams of agents, known as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams, will be assisting residents with registration, addressing immediate needs and referrals to local resources.

Watch out for disaster relief scams

FEMA agents are easily identified by their federal IDs and FEMA uniforms. The agency says it wants people to verify agents have proper identification before releasing any private information.

Disaster scammers have been known to take advantage of disaster situations, posing as people who can repair damage in order to take people’s money or private information.

Here’s how you can spot a scam contractor. See FEMA’s press release for more information.