Kansas 2-year-old dies after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

WICHITA, Kan. — Police in south-central Kansas say a toddler has died after crawling through a home’s dog door and falling into a backyard pool.

The Wichita Police Department said in a news release that the incident happened Saturday morning. Officers called to the home found the boy unresponsive after he had been pulled from the pool.

Attempts to revive the boy failed, and he was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the boy and his parents were guests at the home, and that the boy had crawled through a dog door to get to the pool. He was later found by his father and pulled from the pool.

Police continue to investigate.