× KC Forum: KCAI, Trafficking and Birds

2019-26 . I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday on Q104FM and KC102FM and it is posted on http://www.fox4kc.com.

This week we learn about a special art exhibit which features 14 veterans. A local woman who loves birds wants to share that love through her non-profit “Wings of Love.” And we talk to an expert who deals with victims of human trafficking.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders . http://www.eldersmusic.com