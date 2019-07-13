× Man wanted for ‘violent crime spree’ in St. Louis arrested in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. — A man was arrested in the Kansas City metro on July 12 for a series of armed robberies in St. Louis, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Chris Brown was taken into custody by the Western District of Missouri U.S. Marshal Task Force after he was seen arriving at a motel at 4 p.m. He had been tracked to the motel, located near the I-35 and Highway 152 interchange. He was arrested without incident.

Brown was one of 12 individuals indicted in May for their involvement in a 2018 “violent crime spree” victimizing passengers on the St. Louis MetroLink, according to the statement.

Officials say investigators linked several armed robberies together after a victim was shot and killed in August 2018. From there, investigators could link suspects to the crime, and Brown was officially charged in 2018.

Witnesses in Liberty reported seeing Brown throughout the week walking with a handgun.

Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals service directly and anonymously by downloading the USMS Tips app to your Apple or Android device. It can also be accessed online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html .